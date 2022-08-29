US Open tennis: Fourth and final Grand Slam of the year kicks off in New York

AMN

The US Open Tennis Tournament begins today in New York. In the first round of men’s singles at the Open, defending champion and top seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia will face Stepan Kozlov of America.

Today’s matches will also feature fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, former champion Dominic Thiem, Felix Auger, and Taylor Fritz. Women’s singles champion Emma Radukanu will also be under the spotlight.

The tournament will take place without Novak Djokovic due to a dispute related to the Corona protocol. This is the second Grand Slam of the year in which Djokovic is not participating. So Rafael Nadal, a four-time US Open champion will be a hot favorite in this mega event.

Meanwhile, focus will also be on 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams. After one of the greatest careers in tennis history, Serena Williams is expected to play in her final tournament at the US Open.