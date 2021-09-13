India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
UN to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan
Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET
Global crude oil prices on rise amid concerns over shut output in US
इंडियन आवाज़     14 Sep 2021 12:38:07

US Open : Daniil Medvedev stuns Novak Djokovic to win Maiden Grand Slam title

Daniil Medvedev of Russia lifted his first Grand Slam trophy after beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the US Open men’s singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York last night. The second seed Medvedev ended Djokovic’s bid for a calendar slam and a 21st major by dominating from start to finish.

While Djokovic failed to become the third man after Don Budge and Rod Laver to sweep all four majors in the same year, Medvedev capped off a stellar US Open outing with a memorable win. Medvedev broke in the first game of the contest and from there, he remained in control throughout.

PM Modi asks Indian Paralympic contingent to work in few areas outside sports to motivate people

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted the para-athletes to identify and work in few areas outside s ...

Winning start is very important; Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals' batsman Shikhar Dhawan feels that a winning start will go a long way to b ...

Motorsport; Third win for Rajini Krishnan, Jagan Kumar, Anfal Akdhar tops in Novice race

Chennai: Veterans Rajini Krishnan (RACR) and Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) posted brilliant but contrasting victori ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

