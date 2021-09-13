US Open : Daniil Medvedev stuns Novak Djokovic to win Maiden Grand Slam title

AMN
Daniil Medvedev of Russia lifted his first Grand Slam trophy after beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the US Open men’s singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York last night. The second seed Medvedev ended Djokovic’s bid for a calendar slam and a 21st major by dominating from start to finish.
While Djokovic failed to become the third man after Don Budge and Rod Laver to sweep all four majors in the same year, Medvedev capped off a stellar US Open outing with a memorable win. Medvedev broke in the first game of the contest and from there, he remained in control throughout.