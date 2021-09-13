UN to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan

AMN / WEB DESK

The United Nations is seeking to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan, warning the country is facing a major humanitarian crisis.

It is calling for international support at a conference in Geneva, following the Taliban’s takeover last month.

In his opening remarks, UN Secretary General Mr Antonio Guterres called the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan a looming catastrophe and said the people of Afghanistan are in desperate need of a lifeline.

Mr. Guterres warned, today one in three Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from, the poverty rate is spiralling and basic public services are close to collapse.

He said, hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes and at the same time Afghanistan faces a severe drought – the second to hit the country in four years.

Many people could run out of food by the end of this month just as winter approaches, he added.

The UN has appealed to the Taliban to give aid workers unimpeded access.