FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jan 2020 04:46:07      انڈین آواز
Ad

US must leave region: Iran supreme leader

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Tehran

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei today said that the ‘corruptive presence’ of the United States in the region must end.

The Supreme Leader made the remarks here on Wednesday when he received thousands of people from Qom Province on the occasion of the anniversary of the 1978 uprising.

Referring to the Wednesday morning attack on the US bases in Iraq by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Ayatollah stated that “Last night’s action was merely a slap, but the U.S. must leave the region”.

Praising the IRGC reciprocal operation to US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq which was carried exactly at the same hour that American forces had targetted the IRGC great commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, the Leader said it was just a slap.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as the Hash al-Shaabi – Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated by the US forces on January 3.

IRNA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Participating teams begin to arrive in Guwahati for 3rd Khelo India Youth Games

In Assam, the participating teams have started arriving Guwahati for the third Khelo India Youth Games to begi ...

Ice Hockey C’ship: LSRC win bronze medal in Under-20 Boys category

In Leh-Ladakh, Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) won the bronze medal in Under-20 Boys category of the on ...

Foolproof security will be in place for upcoming Khelo India games in Guwahati: CEO Avinash Joshi

The organizer of the Khelo India Youth Games-2020 assured that no one should be worried about the security. Ta ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!