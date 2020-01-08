US must leave region: Iran supreme leader

Tehran

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei today said that the ‘corruptive presence’ of the United States in the region must end.

The Supreme Leader made the remarks here on Wednesday when he received thousands of people from Qom Province on the occasion of the anniversary of the 1978 uprising.

Referring to the Wednesday morning attack on the US bases in Iraq by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Ayatollah stated that “Last night’s action was merely a slap, but the U.S. must leave the region”.

Praising the IRGC reciprocal operation to US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq which was carried exactly at the same hour that American forces had targetted the IRGC great commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, the Leader said it was just a slap.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as the Hash al-Shaabi – Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated by the US forces on January 3.

IRNA