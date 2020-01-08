Ukrainian Plane Crash: 63 candians, 82 Iranian were among 170 victims

IRNA

WEB DESK

Sixty-three Canadian citizens 82 Iranians,11 Ukrainians, including all the crew were among those killed in the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said.

Ukraine’s embassy in Tehran said engine failure caused the crash and there was no link to terrorism.

There were more than 170 people on board the Boeing-737. Mr Prystaiko said these included:

82 Iranians

63 Canadians

11 Ukrainians, including all the crew

10 Swedes

Four Afghans

Three Germans

Three Britons

However Iran Civil Aviation Organization said on Wednesday that 147 passengers on board of the crashed Boeing 737 plane were Iranians and 32 passengers were foreigners.