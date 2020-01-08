FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jan 2020 03:15:46      انڈین آواز
Ad

Ukrainian Plane Crash: 63 candians, 82 Iranian were among 170 victims

Leave a comment
Published On: By
147 Iranians, 32 foreigners lose lives in Boeing 737 crash
IRNA

WEB DESK

Sixty-three Canadian citizens 82 Iranians,11 Ukrainians, including all the crew were among those killed in the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said.

Ukraine’s embassy in Tehran said engine failure caused the crash and there was no link to terrorism.

There were more than 170 people on board the Boeing-737. Mr Prystaiko said these included:

82 Iranians
63 Canadians
11 Ukrainians, including all the crew
10 Swedes
Four Afghans
Three Germans
Three Britons

However Iran Civil Aviation Organization said on Wednesday that 147 passengers on board of the crashed Boeing 737 plane were Iranians and 32 passengers were foreigners.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Participating teams begin to arrive in Guwahati for 3rd Khelo India Youth Games

In Assam, the participating teams have started arriving Guwahati for the third Khelo India Youth Games to begi ...

Ice Hockey C’ship: LSRC win bronze medal in Under-20 Boys category

In Leh-Ladakh, Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) won the bronze medal in Under-20 Boys category of the on ...

Foolproof security will be in place for upcoming Khelo India games in Guwahati: CEO Avinash Joshi

The organizer of the Khelo India Youth Games-2020 assured that no one should be worried about the security. Ta ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!