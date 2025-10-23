US Military Sinks Eighth Alleged Drug-Trafficking Vessel in Pacific, Two Dead

Last Updated on October 23, 2025 10:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US military has sank eighth alleged drug-trafficking vessel in international waters, the first such strike in the Pacific, killing two people aboard, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X that at the direction of President Donald Trump, the Department of War conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel being operated by a Designated Terrorist Organisation and conducting narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific. Hegseth accused the vessel of carrying narcotics and transiting along a known drug-trafficking transit route. Hegseth said the strike was conducted in international waters near Colombia’s Pacific coast.

The Pentagon launched seven previous operations in the southern Caribbean international waters from September, mainly against boats accused of trafficking drugs from Venezuela to the US. The total death toll from recent US attacks on alleged drug-trafficking vessels has risen to at least 34 as of yesterday.