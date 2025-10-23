The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Military Sinks Eighth Alleged Drug-Trafficking Vessel in Pacific, Two Dead

Oct 23, 2025

Last Updated on October 23, 2025 10:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US military has sank eighth alleged drug-trafficking vessel in international waters, the first such strike in the Pacific, killing two people aboard, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X that at the direction of President Donald Trump, the Department of War conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel being operated by a Designated Terrorist Organisation and conducting narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific. Hegseth accused the vessel of carrying narcotics and transiting along a known drug-trafficking transit route. Hegseth said the strike was conducted in international waters near Colombia’s Pacific coast.

The Pentagon launched seven previous operations in the southern Caribbean international waters from September, mainly against boats accused of trafficking drugs from Venezuela to the US. The total death toll from recent US attacks on alleged drug-trafficking vessels has risen to at least 34 as of yesterday.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nigeria: Lassa Fever Death Toll Rises to 172 in 2025

Oct 23, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

ICJ Orders Israel to Uphold Human Rights, Facilitate UN Relief in Gaza

Oct 23, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Houthis Release 12 Detained UN Staff from Yemen’s Sanaa, Fly Them Out of Country

Oct 23, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

UPI ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, धनतेरस के दिन हुआ 1.02 लाख करोड़ रुपए का लेनदेन

23 October 2025 11:48 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

NHRC ने 19 राज्यों से शीत लहरों के खिलाफ एहतियाती कदम उठाने का आग्रह किया

23 October 2025 11:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

सशस्त्र बलों की क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए लगभग 79,000 करोड़ रुपये के प्रस्तावों को मंज़ूरी

23 October 2025 11:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

PM मोदी ने ‘मेरा बूथ सबसे मज़बूत’ कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं से बातचीत की

23 October 2025 11:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments