Nigeria: Lassa Fever Death Toll Rises to 172 in 2025

Oct 23, 2025

Tthe death toll from the Lassa fever outbreak has risen to 172 since the beginning of this year. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said that 924 confirmed cases out of 8,041 suspected cases were reported from January to October this year. The public health agency said poor sanitation, limited awareness in high-burden communities, and delayed treatment continue to exacerbate the outbreak in Africa’s most populous nation. The agency further said that the case fatality rate stood at 18.6 per cent, higher than the 17 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024. The predominant age group affected is 21 to 30 years.

