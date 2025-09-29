US: Former Marine Attacks Michigan Church, 4 Killed and 8 Injured

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 12:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

At least four people were killed and eight others injured after a former US Marine crashed his vehicle into a Mormon church in Michigan, opened fire with an assault rifle, and set the building on fire before being fatally shot by police.

The attacker, identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford of Burton, Michigan, was a veteran of the Iraq War. Police say he deliberately targeted the church, which was packed with hundreds of worshippers.

Two victims were shot dead during the attack, and two more bodies were found later in the burned remains of the church. The shooting ended when two officers confronted Sanford in the parking lot and shot him dead within minutes of the first emergency call. Police are investigating Sanford’s motive and examining his phone and home. The Township Police Chief said that there are still people unaccounted for.