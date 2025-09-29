The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Former Marine Attacks Michigan Church, 4 Killed and 8 Injured

Sep 29, 2025

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 12:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

At least four people were killed and eight others injured after a former US Marine crashed his vehicle into a Mormon church in Michigan, opened fire with an assault rifle, and set the building on fire before being fatally shot by police.

The attacker, identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford of Burton, Michigan, was a veteran of the Iraq War. Police say he deliberately targeted the church, which was packed with hundreds of worshippers.

Two victims were shot dead during the attack, and two more bodies were found later in the burned remains of the church. The shooting ended when two officers confronted Sanford in the parking lot and shot him dead within minutes of the first emergency call. Police are investigating Sanford’s motive and examining his phone and home. The Township Police Chief said that there are still people unaccounted for.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Reactivates Sanctions Against Iran, Targeting 43 Individuals and 78 Entities

Sep 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Election Commission vows all voters, including prisoners, will cast ballots

Sep 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Thousands of Bangladeshis head to India during Durga Puja

Sep 28, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw dedicates 7 trains to Bihar

29 September 2025 12:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Former Marine Attacks Michigan Church, 4 Killed and 8 Injured

29 September 2025 12:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Reactivates Sanctions Against Iran, Targeting 43 Individuals and 78 Entities

29 September 2025 11:58 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt Issues Guidelines for Rollout of 72,300 EV Charging Stations Under PM E-DRIVE

29 September 2025 11:51 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments