AMN

The United Nations has confirmed the reactivation of sanctions against Iran, reinstating a list of 43 individuals and 78 entities previously sanctioned under Security Council resolution 1737. This move follows the formal invocation of the snapback mechanism last month by France, Britain, and Germany,

allowing UN sanctions to be reimposed within 30 days over Iran’s alleged breaches of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Efforts to extend sanctions relief under the JCPOA failed in the UN Security Council on September 19 and again last Friday, reflecting ongoing tensions. Iran has suspended nuclear inspections in response to recent attacks on its facilities by Israel and the US. Despite the escalating conflict, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed that Iran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons.