The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Reactivates Sanctions Against Iran, Targeting 43 Individuals and 78 Entities

Sep 29, 2025

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 11:58 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The United Nations has confirmed the reactivation of sanctions against Iran, reinstating a list of 43 individuals and 78 entities previously sanctioned under Security Council resolution 1737. This move follows the formal invocation of the snapback mechanism last month by France, Britain, and Germany,

allowing UN sanctions to be reimposed within 30 days over Iran’s alleged breaches of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Efforts to extend sanctions relief under the JCPOA failed in the UN Security Council on September 19 and again last Friday, reflecting ongoing tensions. Iran has suspended nuclear inspections in response to recent attacks on its facilities by Israel and the US. Despite the escalating conflict, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed that Iran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Former Marine Attacks Michigan Church, 4 Killed and 8 Injured

Sep 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Election Commission vows all voters, including prisoners, will cast ballots

Sep 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Thousands of Bangladeshis head to India during Durga Puja

Sep 28, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw dedicates 7 trains to Bihar

29 September 2025 12:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Former Marine Attacks Michigan Church, 4 Killed and 8 Injured

29 September 2025 12:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Reactivates Sanctions Against Iran, Targeting 43 Individuals and 78 Entities

29 September 2025 11:58 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt Issues Guidelines for Rollout of 72,300 EV Charging Stations Under PM E-DRIVE

29 September 2025 11:51 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments