The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US expands online presence checks for H-1B visa applicants

Dec 11, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States has expanded its review of social media and online presence to include all H-1B specialty occupation workers and their H-4 dependents, the US Embassy in India said.

The announcement follows a recent decision by the Trump administration to make social media screening mandatory for all H-1B and H-4 applicants, creating fresh uncertainty for thousands of workers and their families.

Starting December 15, the Department of State will expand the requirement that an online presence review be conducted for all H-1B applicants and their dependents, in addition to the students and exchange visitors already subject to this review.

To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for H-1B and their dependents (H-4), F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to public. The embassy noted that each application undergoes a detailed security review.

According to the embassy statement that in every visa application, the necessary time will be taken to ensure the applicant does not pose a risk to the safety and security of the United States, and the applicant has credibly established eligibility for the visa sought, including that the applicant intends to engage in activities consistent with the terms of admission.

The spokesperson also said the Department of State regularly shifts appointments as needed to match resource availability and directly informs affected applicants of any changes.

In September, the US also introduced a 1 lakh UD Dollar annual fee on H-1B filings.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

María Corina Machado’s daughter accepts Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf

Dec 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Federal Reserve cuts its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points

Dec 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Italy seeks to boost industrial collaboration and joint ventures with India: Deputy PM Tajani

Dec 11, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

María Corina Machado’s daughter accepts Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf

11 December 2025 11:03 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Federal Reserve cuts its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points

11 December 2025 10:58 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US expands online presence checks for H-1B visa applicants

11 December 2025 10:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Banking Sector Hits 20-Year NPA Low, Records Strongest Profit Surge

11 December 2025 10:41 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments