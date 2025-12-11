US expands online presence checks for H-1B visa applicants

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States has expanded its review of social media and online presence to include all H-1B specialty occupation workers and their H-4 dependents, the US Embassy in India said.

The announcement follows a recent decision by the Trump administration to make social media screening mandatory for all H-1B and H-4 applicants, creating fresh uncertainty for thousands of workers and their families.

Starting December 15, the Department of State will expand the requirement that an online presence review be conducted for all H-1B applicants and their dependents, in addition to the students and exchange visitors already subject to this review.

To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for H-1B and their dependents (H-4), F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to public. The embassy noted that each application undergoes a detailed security review.

According to the embassy statement that in every visa application, the necessary time will be taken to ensure the applicant does not pose a risk to the safety and security of the United States, and the applicant has credibly established eligibility for the visa sought, including that the applicant intends to engage in activities consistent with the terms of admission.

The spokesperson also said the Department of State regularly shifts appointments as needed to match resource availability and directly informs affected applicants of any changes.

In September, the US also introduced a 1 lakh UD Dollar annual fee on H-1B filings.