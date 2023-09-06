US confirms President Joe Biden’s participation in G20 Summit

AMN

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has confirmed the US president Joe Biden’s visit to India for G20 summit. Mr Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will travel to India on Thursday for the summit, he said. The White House has said that the President is taking all the necessary precautions and is following standard procedures as per the CDC guidelines. All travellers from the US for G20, including the president, will test before travelling to India. Mr. Biden will also have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit.

The US-NSA also said that G20 Chair India, the US, and other members will encourage China to set aside geopolitical questions and play a constructive role. He said that the United States and every other member of the G20 will encourage them to come-in in a constructive way, and really focus on problem-solving and delivering. He said that it was up to China, whether it wants to come in, or play the role of spoiler. This comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to skip the G20 Summit in Delhi. On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China had announced that Premier Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi.

During his opening remarks while briefing media, Mr Sullivan said that the US was deeply committed to the G20 as a forum to deliver meaningful results.