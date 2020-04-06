UP: CM Yogi seeks support of religious leaders in fight against COVID-19
US conducted 1.6 million Corona virus tests in nation: Prez Trump

United States President Donald Trump has said that the US has so far conducted 1.6 million Corona virus tests in the nation and urged countrymen to stay at home to maintain social distancing as the death toll due to the deadly COVID-19 infection approached the 10,000 mark.

The death toll in the US due to Corona virus on last night crossed 9,500, which is three times more than the number of people who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. More than 3.3 lakh Americans have been infected by Corona virus.

Describing the efforts made by the US against Corona virus as an all-out military operation, Mr Trump said, millions of masks, gloves, protective gears and medical supplies are being bought and rushed to the country from across the world. Reiterating push for using Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug in the fight against Corona virus, he said, the US has procured some 29 million doses of Hydroxychloroquine tablets to be distributed across the country.

President Trump earlier said that he has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of Corona virus patients in his country, hours after India banned the export of the anti-malarial drug. The US Administration has extended social mitigation measures till 30th of April.

