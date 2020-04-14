US approves sale of anti-ship missiles, torpedoes worth USD 155 million to India

WEB DESK

The Trump administration has notified the Congress of its determination to sell Harpoon air-launched anti-ship missiles and Mark 54 lightweight torpedoes worth 155 US million dollars to India to enhance its deterrent capabilities against “regional threats” and to bolster its homeland defense.

The US recognized India as a “Major Defence Partner” in 2016. This designation allows India to buy more advanced and sensitive technologies from America at par with that of the US’ closest allies and partners.

According to the Pentagon, the Harpoon missile system will be integrated into the P-8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft to conduct anti-surface warfare missions in defense of critical sea lanes while enhancing inter-penetrability with the United States and other allied forces.

The proposed sale, it said, will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems. The MK 54 Lightweight Torpedo will provide the capability to conduct anti-submarine warfare missions.