US approves 20 billion dollars arms sales to Israel

Aug 14, 2024

The US has approved a 20 billion dollar arms sale to Israel, including Fighter jets and advanced Air-to-Air Missiles. The US State Department announced this yesterday. It said, the possible sale will include more than 50 F-15 fighter jets, advanced medium-range Air-to-Air Missiles, 120 mm tank ammunition and high explosive mortars and tactical vehicles. It is a long-term deal in which F-15 jets are scheduled to be delivered by 2029.

The Pentagon said, the US is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to assist Israel in developing a strong and ready self-defence capability. The multi-billion dollar arms deal comes amid fears of a broader war in West Asia, following recent killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Lebanon. Both incidents drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

