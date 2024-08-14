THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida announces decision to step down in September

Aug 14, 2024

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would step down in September. Announcing his decision not to seek re-election at a press conference today Mr. Kishida said the ruling Liberal Democratic Party(LDP) needs a new start.

The 67-year-old LDP veteran is expected to step down as Prime Minister after the party elects a new leader in September. Support for Mr. Kishida, who has been Prime Minister since 2021, has fallen in the wake of a corruption scandal involving his party. The party has been in power almost continuously since 1955 even as LDP leaders were shocked by Mr Kishida’s announcement.

