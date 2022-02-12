FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Feb 2022 07:29:25      انڈین آواز

US announces Indo-Pacific strategy to support India’s continued rise and regional leadership

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden’s administration released its long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy. The document focuses on building collective capacity to deal with challenges in the region – China’s assertiveness, the pandemic and climate change, among others.

The strategy document said, the US will continue to support India’s rise and regional leadership, working with India bilaterally and through groups on a range of issues. It refers to India as a “like-minded partner” and “driving force” in the Quad.

The policies set out in the document have continuity with previous administrations’ strategies. These include a focus on challenges from China, advancing the U.S. relationship, a ‘Major Defense Partnership’ with India and supporting its role as a net security provider in the region. There is an emphasis on working with other countries not just from the region, but also from beyond.

The overall increasing focus of the U.S. on the region is due to its increasing challenges, especially from China, according to the strategy document.

More broadly, the US will seek an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, a senior US administration official said that India’s role in the Quad was an important element of the US-India relationship, and a means to speak frankly about issues in the region, and to deliver together on public goods.

The Quad is rolling out a plan to deliver over a billion COVID-19 vaccines to the region by the end of this year.

The Indo-Pacific strategic report was released as part of the Quad Ministerial with foreign ministers of Australia, India, Japan and the US,  yesterday. The ministers expressed concerns over the malign Chinese role in the region.

The report said that India faces significant geopolitical challenges from China and its behaviour on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).  The report added the Chinese coercion spans the globe, but it is most acute in the Indo-Pacific.

A senior White House official told news agency the condition of anonymity  India faces very significant challenges.

China’s behaviour on the Line of Actual Control has had a galvanizing impact on India. From our standpoint, we see tremendous opportunities in working with another democracy – with a country that has a maritime tradition that understands the importance of the global commons – to advance critical issues in the region, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

France  outplay India 5-2 FIH Hockey Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi High flying India came down with a thud as they  lost to France 2-5  in their 2nd leg ...

India needs to play  consistently against France, S Africa in 2nd leg of FIH Pro League; Manpreet  Singh

Harpal  Singh Bedi New Delhi, 11 February :  India skipper Manpreet Singh has exuded confidence o ...

Pranavi ends 13-month title drought, pips Gaurika in  play-off  to win  the Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Hyderabad, 11 February :  A  birdie on the first play-off hole enabled &nb ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart