US and Venezuela Agree to Re-establish Diplomatic Relations

Mar 6, 2026

The US State Department announced that the United States and Venezuela have agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations. Venezuela severed diplomatic ties with the United States in January 2019 due to the latter’s continued interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs. All diplomatic personnel from the US embassy in Venezuela withdrew in the same year.

Earlier in January this year, the US military forces launched a large-scale strike against Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife before transporting them to the US. On January 31, a US diplomatic mission arrived in Caracas, marking the resumption of diplomatic contacts between the two countries. 

