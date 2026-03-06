Indian Embassy in Doha urges all Indians in Qatar to strictly follow guidelines issued by Qatari authorities

Last Updated on March 6, 2026 6:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Indian Embassy in Doha has urged all Indians in Qatar to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Qatari authorities, in particular, the Ministry of Interior, in view of the current security situation. The advisory issued by the Embassy stated that the Ministry of Interior has advised all residents of Qatar to stay in safe locations, avoid going out except in cases of extreme necessity, and keep away from windows and exposed areas. Qatar airspace continues to remain closed, and flight operations are temporarily suspended. Qatar Airways will provide the next update tomorrow at 0900 hrs Doha time. All passengers have been requested to remain in touch with their respective airlines.

The Ministry of Interior has announced the extension of all categories of entry visas that have expired or are about to expire for a period of one month. This is subject to further extension in line with developments, effective from 28th February this year.

The Indian Embassy said that in case of emergency, the option of exiting Qatar through the Salwa land border crossing to Saudi Arabia is currently open. Indian nationals who hold US, UK or Schengen visas (which have been used at least once) can obtain visas on arrival in Saudi Arabia. Other Indian nationals wishing to travel via Saudi Arabia can apply for Saudi visas as per the due procedures.

The Embassy has opened a registration link to facilitate obtaining a temporary transit visa for Saudi Arabia only for those Indian nationals who are currently stranded in Qatar on transit, provided they have confirmed tickets for travelling out of Saudi Arabia. At the time of registration, people have been advised to provide copies of their inward flight tickets to Qatar as well as a confirmed ticket for travelling out from Saudi Arabia. All other logistical arrangements related to travel up to the Salwa border crossing and beyond to the departure airport will need to be made by each individual themselves. The Embassy of India in Doha is available at all times for the welfare of the Indian community. Embassy’s 24×7 helpline numbers are +974 55647502 or +97455362508. Queries can also be raised with the Embassy at the email address [email protected].