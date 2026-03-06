The Indian Awaaz

Kosovo President Osmani says she was dissolving Parliament to pave way for early election

Mar 6, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani today said she was dissolving Parliament to pave the way for an early election after lawmakers failed to elect her successor. The development marks a new crisis in the Balkan country that already went through a snap vote in December after a nearly yearlong political deadlock. Kosovo’s assembly had a deadline of midnight Thursday to elect a new president to replace Osmani, who took office in 2021. A vote failed due to a lack of a quorum in the 120-member assembly yesterday. Prime Minister Albin Kurti has blamed the failure on the opposition’s boycott of the session. Osmani said the situation was completely avoidable and lawmakers had enough time to choose a president.

