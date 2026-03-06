The Indian Awaaz

CBSE Cancels Class 10 Exams in West Asia

Mar 6, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) West Asian Region has cancelled the Class 10th exam scheduled from 7th to 11th of this month. According to CBSE, examinations of class 10th scheduled on 2nd, 5th and 6th of this month shall also stand cancelled. The mode of declaration of results for Class 10th candidates in the Middle East will be notified separately in due course. The examination of Class 12 scheduled on 7th of this month has been postponed. CBSE said that revised dates will be announced later. The Board will review the situation tomorrow and issue appropriate directions regarding examinations scheduled from 9th March onwards. All Class XII students have been advised to remain in close contact with their schools and follow official announcements carefully.

