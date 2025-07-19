Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US: 3 LASD officers killed in explosion at east Los Angeles Training Facility

Jul 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Three veteran officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) were killed in an explosion at a training facility in East Los Angeles last evening. The blast occurred at the Biscailuz Center Academy, which houses the department’s bomb squad and arson unit.       

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. However, sources say it may have involved an unexploded device from a recent bomb disposal call. Authorities confirmed the blast took place in the parking lot of the facility’s special enforcement bureau.

An official called it an isolated incident and said it marked the largest loss of life in a single event for the department since its founding in 1857. The FBI and federal explosives officials are helping with the investigation. The area has been evacuated and secured. California Governor Gavin Newsom and US Attorney General Pam Bondi, expressed condolences over the incident.

