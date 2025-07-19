Bangladesh Hindu leader endorses Jamaat-e-Islami, demands separate poll for minorities

Zakir Hossain in Dhaka

Secretary general of the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, has publicly endorsed Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s political demands, calling for separate elections for religious minorities and a proportional representation (PR) system in the country.

Speaking at Jamaat’s national rally at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday, Pramanik described the Islamist party as a “universal university,” stating, “Even if you do not come to political power, your life is blessed just by participating in Jamaat-e-Islami.” He hailed Jamaat’s current leadership as humane and courageous, recalling, “When Jamaat’s leaders were being subjected to judicial killings under a tyrannical regime, this lion-hearted man fearlessly organised Jamaat across the country.” Pramanik also accused both the banned Awami League and the BNP of betraying the Hindu community. “From the very day of its formation in 1954, Awami League has worked to destroy minority representation. They have deceived and harmed the Hindu community,” he said.



Warning of the consequences of electoral stagnation, he said, “If there is another flawed election, fascism will rise again. And again, people will have to shed their blood to stop it.”

Calling for urgent electoral reforms, Pramanik stated, “We must have a separate election for minorities and a proportional representation system. No election should be allowed without these reforms. If Jamaat-e-Islami decides there will be no election in this country without change, they have the power to carry it through.”