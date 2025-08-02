Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

UPI records all-time high in July with 1,947 cr transactions worth ₹25.1 lakh cr

Aug 2, 2025
DIGITALA UPI

AMN

India’s digital payment backbone, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), posted a fresh record in July 2025 with 1,947 crore transactions amounting to a staggering 25.1 lakh crore rupees. The figures mark a robust 35 per cent year-on-year jump in transaction volumes and a 22 per cent increase in value, underscoring the continued dominance of UPI in the digital payments ecosystem.

Daily, the average UPI transaction count rose to 62.8 crore, up from 61.3 crore in June. The average daily transaction value also grew, reaching 80,919 crore rupees in July from 80,131 crore rupees the previous month, indicating sustained momentum in consumer and merchant adoption.

The July surge reflects both the rising comfort of users with digital payments and deeper penetration into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. This also marks the highest monthly transaction count and value ever recorded on the UPI platform.

Industry experts believe the consistent growth is being driven by innovations like credit on UPI, recurring payments, and government-led efforts to promote cashless transactions.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

GST Data Reveals Cracks in India’s Growth Story: Imports Up, Domestic Demand Falters

Aug 1, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India Faces $25 Billion Export Risk as U.S. Imposes 25% Tariffs

Aug 1, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Share Bazar Aug 1: Markets Tumble Amid Trump Tariff Concerns and FII Outflows

Aug 1, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

No scope for constitutional reform outside of parliament: BNP

2 August 2025 6:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh interim govt to unveil ‘July Declaration’ on Aug 5

2 August 2025 6:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

راہل گاندھی کا دھماکہ خیز دعویٰ: “2024 کے انتخابات میں زبردست دھاندلی ہوئی”

2 August 2025 4:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

राहुल गांधी का बड़ा दावा: ‘2024 का लोकसभा चुनाव धांधली से जीता गया’

2 August 2025 4:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!