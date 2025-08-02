UPI records all-time high in July with 1,947 cr transactions worth ₹25.1 lakh cr

DIGITALA UPI

AMN

India’s digital payment backbone, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), posted a fresh record in July 2025 with 1,947 crore transactions amounting to a staggering 25.1 lakh crore rupees. The figures mark a robust 35 per cent year-on-year jump in transaction volumes and a 22 per cent increase in value, underscoring the continued dominance of UPI in the digital payments ecosystem.

Daily, the average UPI transaction count rose to 62.8 crore, up from 61.3 crore in June. The average daily transaction value also grew, reaching 80,919 crore rupees in July from 80,131 crore rupees the previous month, indicating sustained momentum in consumer and merchant adoption.

The July surge reflects both the rising comfort of users with digital payments and deeper penetration into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. This also marks the highest monthly transaction count and value ever recorded on the UPI platform.

Industry experts believe the consistent growth is being driven by innovations like credit on UPI, recurring payments, and government-led efforts to promote cashless transactions.