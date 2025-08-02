Attempt to Flood Indian Agri Market with Cheap Imports Foiled: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

AMN

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today that there was an attempt to open the doors of the Indian agricultural market to agricultural products of countries like the USA through cheap exports, but it was foiled.

Mr. Chouhan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for this, stating that by prioritizing national interest, the interests of farmers have been protected.

The Union Agriculture Minister was addressing an interaction program with farmers at the Bihar Animal Sciences University campus in Patna today.

He said that the issue of inequality between American and Indian farmers was raised. He added that if the agricultural market had been opened through cheap exports, Indian farmers would have suffered losses.

He said India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and no one can stop it. Mr. Chouhan said that if people of the country adopt Swadeshi, then India will never come under any pressure.

The Union Agriculture Minister asked people to purchase indigenous products of local artisans, local businessmen, farmers and Self Help Groups.