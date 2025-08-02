Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Attempt to Flood Indian Agri Market with Cheap Imports Foiled: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Aug 2, 2025
Attempt to Flood Indian Agri Market with Cheap Imports Foiled, Farmers’ Interests Protected: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

AMN

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today that there was an attempt to open the doors of the Indian agricultural market to agricultural products of countries like the USA through cheap exports, but it was foiled.

Mr. Chouhan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for this, stating that by prioritizing national interest, the interests of farmers have been protected.

The Union Agriculture Minister was addressing an interaction program with farmers at the Bihar Animal Sciences University campus in Patna today.

He said that the issue of inequality between American and Indian farmers was raised. He added that if the agricultural market had been opened through cheap exports, Indian farmers would have suffered losses.

He said India is the fastest-growing economy in the world and no one can stop it. Mr. Chouhan said that if people of the country adopt Swadeshi, then India will never come under any pressure.

The Union Agriculture Minister asked people to purchase indigenous products of local artisans, local businessmen, farmers and Self Help Groups.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Ranks Second Globally in Fish Production, Says Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Aug 2, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

UPI records all-time high in July with 1,947 cr transactions worth ₹25.1 lakh cr

Aug 2, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

GST Data Reveals Cracks in India’s Growth Story: Imports Up, Domestic Demand Falters

Aug 1, 2025

You missed

HEALTH

AMU Researcher Helps Shape NUT Carcinoma Protocols

3 August 2025 1:15 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH SCIENCE / TECH

AMU Researchers Secure Patent for Innovative Diabetes Detection Sensor

3 August 2025 1:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PRESS RELEASE

NSS-AMU and JNMC Organize “NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyan” to Raise Awareness on Substance Abuse

3 August 2025 1:05 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS SPORTS

AMU’s Afrin Jabee Becomes First Student from the University to Cross the English Channel

3 August 2025 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!