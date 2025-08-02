India Ranks Second Globally in Fish Production, Says Rajiv Ranjan Singh

AMN

India holds the second rank in the world in fish production, said Union Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Rajiv Ranjan Singh today at a programme in Kolkata. He chaired a meeting with the representatives from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Various topics were discussed, including increasing fish production and addressing the obstacles facing the sector.

Discussions were also held on PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, Kishan Credit Card and on various other schemes. The minister said there are many ponds in West Bengal, including the rural areas, which can contribute to growing fish production in the state. He informed the media that the fish production has increased by 103% in 2024-25 compared to 2013-14 in India. Minister of State George Kurian was also present.

He also said the present Special Intensive Revision of voters lists in Bihar is being conducted by the Election Commission of India, which is a routine work. The central government has no role in it.