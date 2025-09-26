The Indian Awaaz

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Award Scholarships to Over Four Lakh Students

Sep 26, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will award scholarships to over four lakh students from across the state today in a function in the state capital Lucknow. The distribution of scholarships is aimed at enhancing the educational environment and ensuring children focus on studies without worrying about finances.

Minister for empowerment of persons with disabilities and backward classes welfare Narendra Kashyap said that this is the first time that scholarships are being distributed early so that students can benefit on time. Usually, scholarships were given in Feb-Mar. For students, this will also be like a Diwali gift.

The minister further informed that in 2024, nearly 59 lakh students of backward classes, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes in the state received scholarships, while in 2025, this number will increase to more than 70 lakh. The government is continuously expanding the scope of scholarships.

