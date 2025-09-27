The Indian Awaaz

Amit Shah Calls for ‘Paribartan’ in West Bengal During Durga Puja Visit

Sep 26, 2025

September 26, 2025

AMN / KOLKATA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today called for ‘Paribartan’ in West Bengal. Mr Shah said during his visit to Durga Puja pandal at the Santosh Mitra Square in Kolkata, which has depicted the Operation Sindoor through a laser show. He urged the people of West Bengal to work towards making a secure, peaceful and wealthy state. The Minister also paid homage to the great social reformer Pandit Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar on his 206th birth anniversary.

Mr Shah also performed Puja at the Kalighat temple and inaugurated another Puja pandal at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre at Salt Lake in Kolkata. 

He expressed his condolences for the deceased who were electrocuted in the rain-related incidents in Kolkata earlier this week.

