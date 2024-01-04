इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jan 2024 12:54:39      انڈین آواز

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemns attack in Iran; over 100 reportedly killed

Published On: By

AMN

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday strongly condemned an attack in Iran which has reportedly killed more than 100 people taking part in a commemoration for a former top military general in the eastern city of Kerman.

News reports citing local officials said that there were two explosions as thousands were walking along the route to a cemetery in Kerman which is the final resting place of Qassim Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in the Iraqi capital Baghdad four years ago.Tweet

Reports suggest the roadside bombs were detonated by remote control, causing widespread carnage and chaos, in what Iranian authorities are describing as a terrorist attack. 

Given the scale and size of the blasts, it’s likely that the death toll will rise.

