UN Report Reveals a Female Killed Every 10 Minutes Globally

AMN/ WEB DESK

A new United Nations report has warned that a woman or girl is killed every 10 minutes worldwide, underscoring a lack of progress in preventing femicides. Released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the 2025 femicide report by UNODC and UN Women estimates that 83,000 women and girls were deliberately killed in 2024.

Nearly 60 percent died at the hands of intimate partners or family members, highlighting the persistent danger within the home. The UN notes that technology has intensified forms of abuse such as cyberstalking, coercive control, and image-based violence, which can escalate into lethal attacks. Africa recorded the highest regional femicide rate, followed by the Americas, Oceania, Asia, and Europe. The report called for coordinated prevention efforts, stronger laws, and improved survivor services.