The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Report Reveals a Female Killed Every 10 Minutes Globally

Nov 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

A new United Nations report has warned that a woman or girl is killed every 10 minutes worldwide, underscoring a lack of progress in preventing femicides. Released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the 2025 femicide report by UNODC and UN Women estimates that 83,000 women and girls were deliberately killed in 2024.

Nearly 60 percent died at the hands of intimate partners or family members, highlighting the persistent danger within the home. The UN notes that technology has intensified forms of abuse such as cyberstalking, coercive control, and image-based violence, which can escalate into lethal attacks. Africa recorded the highest regional femicide rate, followed by the Americas, Oceania, Asia, and Europe. The report called for coordinated prevention efforts, stronger laws, and improved survivor services.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

NATO Jets Scrambled as Russian Drone Makes Incursion Into Romanian Airspace

Nov 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Declares Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles a Terrorist Group

Nov 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghanistan Condemns Pakistani Air Strikes Killing Civilians

Nov 25, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

جے للتا کا واحد بالی وڈ سفر دھرمندر کے ساتھ ’عزت‘سے شروع ہو کر ہی ختم ہو گیا

26 November 2025 12:33 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

धर्मेंद्र के साथ जया जयललिता की पहली और एकमात्र हिंदी फिल्म बनी यादों का हिस्सा

26 November 2025 12:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ AMN CINEMA / TV

Jayalalithaa’s Bollywood Journey Began and Ended with Dharmendra with ‘Izzat’

26 November 2025 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

India and Afghanistan announce air freight corridor linking Kabul with Delhi and Amritsar

25 November 2025 11:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments