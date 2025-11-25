Australian Study Finds Blood Vessel Changes in Parkinson’s Disease

AMN/ WEB DESK

Researchers in Australia have uncovered progressive, region-specific changes in the brain’s blood vessels that reshape scientific understanding of Parkinson’s disease. The study, released by Neuroscience Research Australia, shows that the condition affects the cerebrovasculature, adding a new layer to the long-held focus on protein buildup and neuronal loss. Scientists reported an increased presence of string vessels, which are non-functional remnants of capillaries, along with disruptions in blood flow and blood-brain barrier function.

The findings, produced with the University of New South Wales and the University of Sydney and published in the journal Brain, suggest that targeting these vascular changes could slow disease progression. Researchers are also examining whether similar alterations occur in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies, potentially broadening future treatment avenues.