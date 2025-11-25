Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates, 6 Killed in Attacks

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least Six people have been killed as Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine today. A building and energy infrastructure have been hit in the strike. On the other hand, a Ukrainian attack in southern Russia killed three people and damaged homes. Kyiv mayor Vitalii Kitschko said, water, electricity and heat were knocked out in parts of the capital city. Local media reported that a large fire spread in a nine-story residential building in Kyiv’s eastern district of Dniprovskyi.

The mayor said two people were killed and five were injured in Dniprovskyi and another residential building in the central Pechersk district was badly damaged. In a subsequent attack, four people were killed, and three were injured in a strike on a nonresidential building in Kyiv’s western Svyatoshynyi district, according to the head of Kyiv city administration, Tymor Tkachenko.

Ukraine’s energy ministry also said energy infrastructure had been hit, without describing the extent of the damage. Meanwhile, Russian air defences destroyed 249 Ukrainian drones overnight above various regions, and the occupied Crimea. The Russian Defence Ministry said that 116 of the drones were shot down over the Black Sea. The attacks followed talks between US and Ukrainian representatives in Geneva over a US-Russia brokered peace plan.