Afghanistan Condemns Pakistani Air Strikes Killing Civilians

AMN/ WEB DESK

Kabul has strongly condemned the Pakistani air strikes in the Afghan provinces of Paktika, Khost and Kunar, describing them as an infringement of the country’s sovereignty and a violation of all internationally recognised norms. According to the Afghan government, at least 10 civilians, including nine children, were killed last night after Pakistani forces struck a residential area in Khost, while separate air strikes in Kunar and Paktika injured four civilians.

In a social media post, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the caretaker Afghan government, stressed that a necessary response would be given at a proper time. The attack, according to officials, took place shortly after midnight and targeted the home of a local, reigniting concerns about escalating hostilities along the border.