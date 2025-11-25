The Indian Awaaz

US Declares Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles a Terrorist Group

Nov 25, 2025

AMN/ NEWS DESK

The United States formally designated Venezuelas Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization, adding new terrorism sanctions to what Washington considers a high-level network tied to President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuela rejected the move as a ridiculous effort targeting what it calls a non-existent group.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the network plays a central role in moving illegal drugs into the United States. The move comes as Maduro faces growing pressure from President Donald Trump’s military buildup in the Caribbean. The United States has intensified strikes on suspected trafficking vessels and is preparing a new phase of regional operations. Officials also accuse Cartel de los Soles of collaborating with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua in narcotics shipments.

