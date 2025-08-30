Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UN Chief Voices Alarm Over Escalating Violence in Sudan’s North Darfur, Condemns RSF Attacks

Aug 30, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed alarm over the escalating violence in Sudan’s North Darfur, condemning relentless attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El Fasher. His spokesman said in a statement yesterday that El Fasher has been under a tightening siege for more than 500 days with hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in the area.

He said. the secretary-general is alarmed at the grave risks of serious violations of international humanitarian law as well as violations and abuses of international human rights law, including ethnically motivated ones. Since August 11, UN has documented the killing of at least 125 civilians in the El Fasher area, including summary executions, with the actual death toll likely higher.

