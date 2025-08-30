Trump cancels $4.9 billion in US foreign aid authorized by Congress

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has announced he will cancel about 4.9 billion dollars in foreign aid authorized by Congress.

The White House says Trump notified House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson by letter on Thursday that he plans to cancel the funding.

Most of the canceled fund worth 3.2 billion dollars was earmarked for the US Agency for International Development, which US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced was halting operations.

Also included are contributions worth 521 million dollars to international organizations, including UNESCO and the World Trade Organization, and 393 million dollars for UN peacekeeping operations.

The White House says the president is using his authority under the Impoundment Control Act to deploy a pocket rescission for the first time in 50 years, canceling funding that “violates the President’s America First priorities.”

The move has raised concerns over how it could impact aid activities outside the US.

A Republican lawmaker has criticized the budgetary cancellations for being made without Congressional authorization.