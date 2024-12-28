The Indian Awaaz

UN Chief expresses grief over death of former Indian PM Manmohan Singh

Dec 28, 2024

AMN

The Secretary-General was saddened to learn of the passing of H. E. Mr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of the Republic of India.   
 
Mr. Singh played a pivotal role in India’s recent history, particularly in shaping its economic trajectory. As Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Mr. Singh oversaw a period of significant economic growth and development in India. Under his leadership, India also strengthened its collaboration with the United Nations, contributing actively to global initiatives and partnerships.
 
The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to Mr. Singh’s family and to the Government and people of India.

