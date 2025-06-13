Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Ukraine, Russia conduct second phase of prisoner swap

Jun 13, 2025
Ukraine and Russia completed the second phase of a prisoner exchange yesterday, involving seriously ill and wounded soldiers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that troops from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, National Guard, and Border Guard were among those released. At the same time, Russia’s Defence Ministry said a group of Russian soldiers returned from Ukrainian captivity and are receiving medical and psychological care in Belarus.

This follows the first exchange on June 9, based on agreements reached in Istanbul. Both sides had agreed to swap seriously injured soldiers and troops under 25 years old.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters said it had submitted a proper list of prisoners to Russia but received a different one in return, delaying further exchanges. Ukraine denied claims from Russia that it was stalling the process and insisted it is waiting for Russia’s next move. Efforts are also ongoing to return the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

