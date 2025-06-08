Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukraine Denies Russia’s Claim of Delaying Prisoner Exchange

Jun 8, 2025

Ukrainian officials have denied Russia’s claim that Kyiv is delaying a prisoner exchange. Ukraine’s Coordinating Headquarters in a statement said that the statement by the Russian side do not reflect the reality. According to the statement, Ukraine has handed over to Russia the list of prisoners designated for the exchange. However, Russia has submitted different lists that do not meet the agreed parameters of the swap.

Earlier yesterday, Russia accused Ukraine of indefinitely delaying a planned swap of prisoners and the handover of fallen soldiers’ bodies. Russia said Ukraine unexpectedly postponed a transfer involving prisoners of war and the bodies of dead soldiers. Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said in a Telegram post that Russia has handed over the first list of 640 prisoners to Ukraine and begun transferring bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers, but Ukrainian negotiators did not arrive at the exchange site. During a second round of direct peace talks in Istanbul on 2nd of this month, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange more prisoners this weekend.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump Deploys 2,000 National Guard Troops to Los Angeles Amid Migrant Raid Unrest

Jun 8, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Clash of Titans: Trump Fires Warning Shot at Elon Musk, Says ‘No’ to Reconciliation

Jun 7, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

ECI Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations on Maharashtra Polls as Baseless

Jun 7, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Pavilion Among Top 5 at World Expo 2025 in Osaka

8 June 2025 12:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukraine Denies Russia’s Claim of Delaying Prisoner Exchange

8 June 2025 12:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump Deploys 2,000 National Guard Troops to Los Angeles Amid Migrant Raid Unrest

8 June 2025 12:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Northern Railway begins commercial operations of Vande Bharat between Katra & Srinagar

8 June 2025 12:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!