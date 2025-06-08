Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jaishankar on 7-day visit to France & Belgium

Jun 8, 2025
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to embark on 7-day visit to France & Belgium today

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will depart on a seven-day official visit to France, European Union and Belgium today. During his France visit, the External Affairs Minister will travel to Paris and Marseille for bilateral discussions with his counterpart, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean Noel Barrot. He will also engage with the senior leadership of France, and interact with think tanks and media. Dr Jaishnakar would also participate in the inaugural Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue.

Meanwhile, during his EU visit, Dr Jaishankar will hold a strategic dialogue with the EU High Representative and Vice President, Kaja Kallas. He will also engage with the senior leadership from the European Commission and the European Parliament. During his visit to Belgium, the Minister will hold bilateral consultations with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium, Maxime Prevot and also meet the senior leadership of Belgium. He will also interact with the members of the Indian community.

The External Affairs Ministry in a statement said that the visit is expected to further deepen India’s friendly relations with the European Union, France and Belgium, giving renewed momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas.

