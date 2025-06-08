Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Colombian Presidential Candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay Shot in Bogotá; Teen Suspect Arrested

Jun 8, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Colombia’s right-wing presidential candidate, 39-year-old Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, was shot multiple times during a campaign event in the capital, Bogotá. The attack occurred yesterday while Uribe was addressing a small crowd in a park. He is currently fighting for his life in a hospital in the capital. Police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect from the scene. Meanwhile, Uribe’s party, Centro Democrático, condemned the attack, calling it a grave threat to democracy and freedom in Colombia.

