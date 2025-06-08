Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Ukraine Denies Russia’s Claim of Delaying Prisoner Exchange

Jun 8, 2025

WEB DESK
Ukrainian officials have denied Russia’s claim that Kyiv is delaying a prisoner exchange. Ukraine’s Coordinating Headquarters in a statement said that the statement by the Russian side do not reflect the reality. According to the statement, Ukraine has handed over to Russia the list of prisoners designated for the exchange. However, Russia has submitted different lists that do not meet the agreed parameters of the swap.

Earlier yesterday, Russia accused Ukraine of indefinitely delaying a planned swap of prisoners and the handover of fallen soldiers’ bodies. Russia said Ukraine unexpectedly postponed a transfer involving prisoners of war and the bodies of dead soldiers. Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said in a Telegram post that Russia has handed over the first list of 640 prisoners to Ukraine and begun transferring bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers, but Ukrainian negotiators did not arrive at the exchange site. During a second round of direct peace talks in Istanbul on 2nd of this month, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange more prisoners this weekend.

