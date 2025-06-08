Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US President Deploys 2,000 National Guard Troops to Los Angeles Amid Migrant Raid Unrest

Jun 8, 2025

AMN

US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles to help manage the unrest over raids on undocumented migrants. The city saw a second day of unrest last night as residents of a predominantly Latino district clashed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) federal agents. As many as 118 arrests were made in Los Angeles this week as a result of ICE operations. Meanwhile, Tom Homan, border czar in Trump’s administration, told the media that the raids are being conducted to make Los Angeles safer.

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel Promises to Prevent Greta Thunberg’s Aid Boat from Entering Gaza

Jun 8, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Italy Holds Referendum on Easing Citizenship Rules for Non-EU Residents

Jun 8, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian Forces Advance to Dnipropetrovsk Edge Amid Rising Tensions

Jun 8, 2025

