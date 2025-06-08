US: Trump Deploys 2,000 National Guard Troops to Los Angeles Amid Migrant Raid Unrest

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles to help manage the unrest over raids on undocumented migrants. The city saw a second day of unrest last night as residents of a predominantly Latino district clashed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) federal agents. As many as 118 arrests were made in Los Angeles this week as a result of ICE operations. Meanwhile, Tom Homan, border czar in Trump’s administration, told the media that the raids are being conducted to make Los Angeles safer.