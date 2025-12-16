Ukraine agrees to drop bid to join NATO

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to drop his country’s bid to join NATO in exchange for Western security guarantees, but rejected the U.S. push for ceding territory to Russia as he held talks with the U.S.

envoys on ending the war. Responding to journalists before the talks, Zelenskyy said that since the U.S. and some European nations had rejected Ukraine’s push to join NATO, Kyiv expects the West to offer a set of guarantees similar to those offered to the alliance members.