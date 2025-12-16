The Indian Awaaz

Ukraine agrees to drop bid to join NATO

Dec 15, 2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to drop his country’s bid to join NATO in exchange for Western security guarantees, but rejected the U.S. push for ceding territory to Russia as he held talks with the U.S.

envoys on ending the war. Responding to journalists before the talks, Zelenskyy said that since the U.S. and some European nations had rejected Ukraine’s push to join NATO, Kyiv expects the West to offer a set of guarantees similar to those offered to the alliance members.

