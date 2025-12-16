PM Modi reaches Jordan, expresses confidence his visit to boost bilateral ties

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Amman on a two-day official visit to Jordan. He was received at the airport by Jordan’s Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, along with the Minister of Industry, the Mayor of Amman, the Governor of Amman and the Director of Public Security. A Guard of Honour was accorded to the Indian Prime Minister on his arrival.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Prime Minister Modi said he is Thankful to Mr Jafar Hassan for the warm welcome at the airport. Mr Modi said he is sure that this visit will boost bilateral linkages between the nations. He also said India and Jordan will keep working closely to further global good.

The Prime Minister was also accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at his hotel in the Jordanian capital. In a series of posts, the Prime Minister said he was deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by the Indian community in Amman. He said their affection, pride in India’s progress and strong cultural bonds reflect the enduring connection between India and its diaspora. He expressed gratitude for the role the diaspora continues to play in strengthening India-Jordan relations.

This visit marks the first full-fledged bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Jordan in thirty-seven years and comes at a significant time, as India and Jordan commemorate seventy-five years of diplomatic relations.