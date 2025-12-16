The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Over 5,500 Afghan Refugees forcibly repatriated from Iran & Pakistan in a day

Dec 15, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

More than 5,500 Afghan refugees were forcibly repatriated from Iran and Pakistan in a single day yesterday. In a social media post today, Taliban deputy spokesperson Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat said that 1,014 families, comprising 5,580 people, returned to Afghanistan yesterday.

Fitrat revealed that, earlier, 4,991 Afghan migrants were forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan on Saturday.

Meanwhile, refugees, who have recently returned to Afghanistan and are now residing in designated camps, have urged the Taliban to provide them shelter, employment opportunities and access to necessary supplies as the winter season is approaching.

The Taliban has assured that it will provide assistance to Afghan refugees and urged host nations to stop forced deportations. 

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, UAE hold 16th Session of Joint Committee; Fifth Session of Strategic Dialogue in Abu Dhabi

Dec 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US issues travel alert for Bangladesh ahead of February elections

Dec 15, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukraine agrees to drop bid to join NATO

Dec 15, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, UAE hold 16th Session of Joint Committee; Fifth Session of Strategic Dialogue in Abu Dhabi

16 December 2025 1:58 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.7% in November: MoSPI

16 December 2025 1:52 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India wins Squash World Cup

15 December 2025 11:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Manu Bhaker & Simranpreet Kaur Brar win gold at 68th National Shooting Championships

15 December 2025 11:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments