US issues travel alert for Bangladesh ahead of February elections

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States has issued a security and travel alert for Bangladesh, warning of possible violence as the country heads toward its national parliamentary election and a simultaneous referendum scheduled for 12th February next year.

In a notice released today, the US Embassy in Dhaka said the alert applies to all of Bangladesh and reflects concerns that political rallies and demonstrations may become more frequent and intense in the run-up to the polls. The embassy cautioned that gatherings intended to be peaceful can quickly turn confrontational and escalate into violence.

The advisory comes amid heightened political tensions following the Election Commission’s announcement of the election schedule, with sporadic incidents of violence already reported in parts of the country.

The embassy advised US nationals in Bangladesh to closely monitor local media for updates, remain aware of changing conditions, and exercise caution in public spaces, particularly near political events.