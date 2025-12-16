The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US issues travel alert for Bangladesh ahead of February elections

Dec 15, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States has issued a security and travel alert for Bangladesh, warning of possible violence as the country heads toward its national parliamentary election and a simultaneous referendum scheduled for 12th February next year. 

In a notice released today, the US Embassy in Dhaka said the alert applies to all of Bangladesh and reflects concerns that political rallies and demonstrations may become more frequent and intense in the run-up to the polls. The embassy cautioned that gatherings intended to be peaceful can quickly turn confrontational and escalate into violence.

The advisory comes amid heightened political tensions following the Election Commission’s announcement of the election schedule, with sporadic incidents of violence already reported in parts of the country.

The embassy advised US nationals in Bangladesh to closely monitor local media for updates, remain aware of changing conditions, and exercise caution in public spaces, particularly near political events.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, UAE hold 16th Session of Joint Committee; Fifth Session of Strategic Dialogue in Abu Dhabi

Dec 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Over 5,500 Afghan Refugees forcibly repatriated from Iran & Pakistan in a day

Dec 15, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukraine agrees to drop bid to join NATO

Dec 15, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, UAE hold 16th Session of Joint Committee; Fifth Session of Strategic Dialogue in Abu Dhabi

16 December 2025 1:58 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.7% in November: MoSPI

16 December 2025 1:52 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India wins Squash World Cup

15 December 2025 11:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Manu Bhaker & Simranpreet Kaur Brar win gold at 68th National Shooting Championships

15 December 2025 11:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments