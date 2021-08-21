UK to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Afghans coming to country

AMN/ WEB DESK

United Kingdom will provide vaccines against COVID-19 to Afghans coming to the country. In a statement, UK government said that additional healthcare provision, access to COVID-19 vaccinations and funding for housing will be provided to support Afghans coming to the UK via the Afghanistan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme.

The authorities of England, Scotland and Wales will have access to a share of 5 million pounds as aid for providing housing and support to arriving Afghans.

So far the UK has secured the evacuation of 1,615 people since Saturday, including 399 British Nationals and their dependents, 320 embassy staff, and 402 Afghan nationals under ARAP.

The statement also said that the UK is doubling the amount of humanitarian aid to the region, up to 286 million pound with immediate effect, and our new bespoke resettlement scheme will be one of the most generous in British history, set to relocate up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghans.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they will focus to evacuate the Afghans who risked their lives supporting us over the past twenty years and to whom we owe so much.