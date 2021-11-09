UK recognises Covaxin for inbound travel

AMN

United Kingdom has recognised India-made Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech. In a statement, British government said, Covaxin will be officially recognised from November 22. Covaxin will be added to the list of approved Covid vaccines for inbound travel, benefitting more fully vaccinated people from countries like India.

Passengers who have been fully vaccinated with Covaxin and have received their vaccine certificate will not be required to take a pre-departure test, day 8 test or self-isolate upon arrival in the United Kingdom. Instead, passengers will just need to pay for a lateral flow test to take before the end of their second day, post-arrival, said the UK government.

The travel rules are being further simplified as all people under the age of 18 will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be able to enter England without self-isolating on arrival.