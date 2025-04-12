Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK Halts Personal Meat and Dairy Imports from EU Amid Foot-and-Mouth Outbreak

Apr 12, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The UK government has announced a ban on personal imports of meat and dairy products from all European Union (EU) countries as foot-and-mouth disease spreads across the continent.

Starting today, travellers entering the UK will no longer be allowed to bring cattle, sheep, goat, pig meat and dairy products from all EU countries for personal use. Items such as sandwiches, cheese, cured meats, raw meats and milk are prohibited regardless of their packaging or whether they were purchased at duty-free shops.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, pigs, wild boar, deer, and alpacas among others.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Putin Meets US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for Ukraine Peace Talks

Apr 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China Imposes 125% Tariff on US Goods, Urges EU to Oppose US ‘Unilateral Bullying’

Apr 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Gabon General Elections 2025: Voters Head to Elect New President

Apr 12, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana: 22 members of CPI (Maoist) surrender before police in Mulugu district

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 triggers protest in West Bengal; BSF deployed amid rising tensions

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Chatroo Forest, Kishtwar District

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Apricot Blossom Festival 2025 begins in Ladakh

12 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!