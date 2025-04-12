UK Halts Personal Meat and Dairy Imports from EU Amid Foot-and-Mouth Outbreak

AMN/ WEB DESK

The UK government has announced a ban on personal imports of meat and dairy products from all European Union (EU) countries as foot-and-mouth disease spreads across the continent.

Starting today, travellers entering the UK will no longer be allowed to bring cattle, sheep, goat, pig meat and dairy products from all EU countries for personal use. Items such as sandwiches, cheese, cured meats, raw meats and milk are prohibited regardless of their packaging or whether they were purchased at duty-free shops.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, pigs, wild boar, deer, and alpacas among others.